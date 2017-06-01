24 images

Yep, it’s time to ditch those sky-high heels and enjoy a (blister free) summer!

In association with Pearl Drops

If you don’t already own a pair of flat shoes then it’s time to invest pronto. Trust us; these effortless, laidback shoes will become your go-to for pretty much any and every occasion you have planned this season. Whether you’re heading on holiday, planning a garden party, or simply just looking for some new season shoes to see you through the summer in style, our edit of the best new flat shoes is guaranteed to help find the right ones for you.

This season you’ll find flat shoes in a huge variety of different shapes, shades and sizes; from summery sandals and sporty sneakers to pretty pumps and even sophisticated statement flats that wouldn’t look out of place when paired with a super sexy evening look. All of these gorgeous styles will see you through from day to night in comfort and style, making them the shoes you’ll actually want to wear. What else can you ask for, eh?

Still not convinced? Despite what you may think flat shoes are anything but boring. In fact thanks to designers such as Gucci and Valentino flats such as slip-on loafers have had a huge high-fashion make over with metallic materials and embroidered design details. Thankfully for us, the high-street have similar styles on offer meaning we can all keep our feet *and* bank balance happy. Hurrah!

So ladies, it’s time to pack away those killer heels, and find yourself some new feet-friendly footwear. After all, with flats like these high street hotties available, why wouldn’t you?