Feel Good Fashion Buys To Make You (And Your Wardrobe) Happy

10 images

Nothing puts a smile on our face quite like an amazing sartorial discovery, which is why we've compiled a whole array of brilliant buys to make you feel great. In partnership with Pearl Drops.

What makes you happy, sartorially speaking? We all know that a good dose of retail therapy can do wonders for our mood, whatever the purchase. While you might not think about the link between your sense of well-being and what you wear every day, studies have shown that clothes can have a big impact on your happiness.

Ever reached for your favourite dress only to find that it’s shrunk in the wash? Or accidentally stained that silk top you loved, only to find that no amount of dry cleaning will rectify the situation? We feel your pain. That’s why we’ve decided to turn any frowns upside down with a glorious edit of the high street’s best feel good fashion, which will undoubtedly bring a big smile to your face.

The most obvious smile-inducing tactic is to opt for bold colours. The brighter, the better. Vivid primary hues are known for their feel-good qualities and, as if luck would have it, they’re also a big trend this season. From Topshop Boutique’s beautifully structured marigold dress to Mango’s cobalt skirt, you can’t go wrong with a statement shade to instantly lift your outfit- and your mood.

If you’re a bit of a colour-phobe, don’t worry: we’ve got just the thing to encourage you to flash those pearly whites. From fun slogan sweaters to floral embroidery on flattering jeans, there is a wealth of pieces guaranteed to lift your spirits.

Another fast-track to happiness? In our experience, that would be anything sparkly. From embellished shoes to dramatic jewels, make like a magpie and adorn yourself in all that glitters.

More of a minimalist? You can’t go wrong with a white shirt. A classic, well-fitting top will go with everything and will make you feel great, to boot. To enhance that feeling even more, try a style with an interesting detail, like M&S’s tie-sleeve shirt.

By the time you’ve shopped this feel good fashion offering, you won’t be able to stop smiling.