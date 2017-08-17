13 Nostalgic TV Characters That’ll Make You Smile

These children's telly favourites will bring back ALL the memories...

In partnership with Pearl Drops

1) Peggy Patch from Playdays

Joined by her pals Why Bird and Poppy the cat, Peggy would leave clues for children to find her throughout each ‘Patch Stop’ episode.

TBH, we’d totes wear that gingham shirt and denim dungarees combo now.

2) Fireman Sam

He was the hero next door. ‘Nuff said.

3) Wonkey Donkey from SMTV Live



The rules of the phone-in game were simple. A donkey with three legs? It’s a Wonkey Donkey. A chubby kitten? Fat Cat. Basically, it had to rhyme.

The best bit of it all was how angry Dec got when kids failed to realise that it HAD. TO. RHYME.

4) Postman Pat

And his black and white cat, early in the morning, just as day is dawning…

We’ll let you finish the rest.

5) Otis the Aardvark

We actually really want to know where this CBBC presenter is these days. Because we reckon he’d be excellent on Top Gear.

6) The Demon Headmaster

‘Look into my eyyeeeessss’. Still gives us nightmares.

7) Tracy Beaker

We were obsessed with Jacqueline Wilson’s books, and the TV version was just as great.

Viewers resonated with the fact that Tracy was a tough girl with an emotional side, and her return as a care worker at the Dumping Ground gave us all ambition to succeed.

8) Girls In Love

Again, these three started out life in Jacqueline Wilson’s books.

They taught us about female friendships and the difficulties of navigating teen-hood, and we were big fans of the fact that they all had their individual styles.

9) Badger from Bodger And Badger



He just really loved mashed potato.

10) Harmony from The Queen’s Nose

We’re not gonna lie, we still give our 50ps a rub now. A girl can dream, right?

11) Noo-Noo from Teletubbies

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are household names. But let’s give a shout-out to the world’s most helpful vacuum.

12) The Talking Head from Art Attack

He always freaked us out a bit, and now we’ve learnt that he apparently had the word ‘sex’ sneakily carved into his hair. Childhood ruined.

13) Thomas The Tank Engine

Such a happy chap. And who could forget the Fat Controller?!