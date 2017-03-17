You Will Never Guess How Much The Kardashians Per #Spon Insta Post…

Ballerrrrrs!

Just imagine putting up an Instagram picture and getting paid a SIX-FIGURE SUM for doing so? Say hello to the wild and wonderful life of the Kardashians.

According to a report in Us Weekly Kim, Kourtney and Khloe bag major monetary sums for sponsored Insta posts. The sisters can demand different aounts with Kim rolling in at the highest.

Brands are willing to shell out up to $500K to guarantee a spot on Kim Kardashian’s feed, ensuring her 94.8 million followers will see. Sisters Khloe and Kourtney get up to $250K for an ad post. Still pretty decent dollars. We could buy a LOT of light-up selfie cases with that.

The Kardashian Family’s Net Worth

The Kardashian-Jenner family have made an impressive amount of money since bursting onto our TV screens in 2007 with their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Here’s the super famous family’s net worth, as we currently know it…

Kris Jenner

As well as managing her family (and therefore taking home a cut of their fees) the Momager had her own chat show, cookbooks and a collection with QVC.

Net worth: approx. £80 million.

Caitlyn Jenner

Before Caitlyn’s transition, she had already amassed a fortune thanks to a golden pro-athlete. After her transition Caitlyn’s TV show I Am Cait bagged her a further $3.2 million.

Net worth: £65 million

Kourtney Kardashian

Net worth: £12.8 million

Kim Kardashian

Kim has been balling forever. Selfie books, Kimojis, a Hollywood game… You name it, Kim made it and covered it in Kardashian.

Net worth: £40 million

Khloe Kardashian

Like sister Kourtney, Khloe has been low-key involved in all of the Kardashian branded goods, including their Dash stores. She has also had a couple of very successful standalone shows.

Net worth: £12.8 million

Kendall Jenner

As well as her telly fees, Kenny is now one of the world’s most popular models meaning she is RAKING in the cash.

Net worth: £3.2 million

Kylie Jenner

Beauty mogul Kylie is like the mini Kim in the family. In 2016 she launched her first Lip Kit and now has countless super successful products under her belt. She also has a merchandise line.

Net worth: £3.8 million

Rob Kardashian

Baddy daddy Rob left the limelight after starring in the first batch of KUWTK seasons. Since then the star has vowed to lose the weight he put on whilst in hiding and has become father to little Dream Kardashian. He also has his sock range, Arthur George.

Net worth: £1.7 million