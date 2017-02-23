How To Use Instagram’s New Slideshow Feature To Up Your Likes

Instagram's introduced a new slideshow feature and we're aaaaall over it

In order to keep up with its social media rivals, instagram keeps upping its game and introducing new features. The newest being their Slideshow feature, which essentially will bring back all the feels by letting you make old school albums out of your pictures.

How very MySpace of them.

Letting you combine up to 10 photos and videos into a single post, the new gallery feature is pretty straightforward to use. But did you know, that there are actually ways you can optimise your insta-feeds which in turn, could actually get you more likes and even additional followers.

How to get more followers on instagram

We all know that instagram’s algorithm update has changed the way our posts are shared, but there are ways you can up your engagement and get to the top of your followers feeds! Essentially, it’s as simple as showing instagram some love, in the hope that they’ll return the favour. Meaning, the more you use instagram – by uploading your own pictures, as well as liking and commenting on others, the more you’ll be favoured by the algorithm.

By embracing the new features instagram brings out (i.e. instastories, and now the slideshow feature) you’ll also be upping your klout and hopefully working your way to the top of your followers feeds.

How to use instagram’s new slideshow feature

Assembling a gallery on instagram is pretty simple. You can only provide one caption, but within that caption you can combine up to 10 posts. Four blue dots along the bottom of a multi-photo post will let your followers know to swipe through when they see it in their feed.

All you need to do is tap the + icon at the bottom of the screen and upload a post as normal. But to add in multiple images, tap the NEW icon in the bottom right-hand corner where you can then select up to 10 photos and videos for your slideshow. Faaancy.

Then, you just need to whack on a Valencia filter or two and you’re good to go!