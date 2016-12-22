Humans Might Start Marrying Robots As Early As 2050, According To Science

We’re wising up to the fact that we’re wasting our time on Tinder, Bumble, Match and whatever the latest swiping matchmaking app is out there. Science agrees, in fact, science would be of the opinion that you should ditch all the jaw-lines and haircuts on the app and just marry the app. That’s right, today we’re talking about marrying robots.

Yesterday we spoke about the Kissenger, the weird phone accessory that helps you kiss your partner from across the world. It’s a wacky little device that you have to see to believe.

So how do we get from having a platonic curiosity and appreciation to technology to marrying it in less than 40 years from now?

From where we’re sitting, hanging out with a robot intelligent enough to feel love is creepy. We’ve seen enough movies to know how this exchange ends.

However, as reported by Trusted Reviews, scientists reckon that an robot uprising won’t happen, at least, not before we start marrying our lovable droids. Dr David Levy, author of ‘Love and Sex With Robots’, has predicted that the first android-human marriage will be before 2050.

Dr Levy suggested the rate of robot advancements, and their increased humanoid presence will soon see the lines blurred with what is and isn’t deemed morally acceptably between man and machine. Don’t tell your Mum.

“When robots are sufficiently human-like, sufficiently appealing socially, to the point where they can act as our companions, why not extend that companionship to marriage if neither party is against the idea?”

Sex Robots are already on the rise and crossing the uncanny valley to being a widely accepted substitute for human intimacy, there’s no reason that we wouldn’t become emotionally attached to our robots.

“By the time there are no laws to prevent human-robot marriages, robots will be patient, kind, subjective, loving, interesting, truthful, persevering, respectful, uncomplaining, pleasant to talk to and showing a sense of humour.”

And the weirdest thing of all: the first person to marry a robot is probably alive right now. Look out for the guy or girl out there laughing at all of Siri’s jokes…