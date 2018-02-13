This Is How Long It Takes People To Fall In Love With Their Partner

And how long it takes for them to admit it...

Dropping the L-bomb is always a big deal, and it can be difficult to know when is the right time.

According to new research from Gala Bingo, 43% of Brits say it takes just three months for them to fall in love – but 18% wait an additional three months to actually say it out loud.

Overall, 63% say they are well and truly smitten by the six-month mark of dating.

But even when people do feel ready to tell their partner how they feel, things aren’t that simple. 16% refuse to utter those three little words until their partner says them first, with women (23%) more guilty of waiting than men (5%).

However, not everyone is the same, with 14% of those surveyed saying they’d tell their beau immediately after they realised.

Karina Adrian – PR and Brand Partnership Manager at Gala Bingo – says: ‘There’s nothing quite like being in love, but the journey itself can be quite turbulent and, unfortunately for us, there are no set rules or guidelines.

‘Our research shows everyone’s journey is different, and that’s probably what makes love so beautiful; no two relationships are the same.’

