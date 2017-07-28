11 New Homeware Arrivals To Make You Smile This Weekend

11 images

After a grey and rainy week, we're looking forward to spending time cosied up (in the dry) at home this weekend...

If, like us, you’ve been wondering where the sun’s gone to this week then our edit of 11 happy and fun new-in homeware buys is sure to brighten up your weekend and make you smile – no matter how grey the skies might be!

On such a miserable week there’s nothing more comforting than cosying up at home and settling down to watch a Netflix series, or two. And, as summer starts to end (sob!) we’ll be spending more and more time at home swapping garden bbq’s for cheese and wine nights.

So, show off your home in the brightest and best way with pieces that’re sure to keep you smiling, even on the rainiest of days! Here’s a few new season buys that you can shop and enjoy now. 11 lovely new-in pieces that’ll bring a little happiness into your home – nothing quite beats getting in after the longest day to your cosy, happy home and a plant, print or throw that’ll put a smile on your face.

Whether it’s a cobalt blue shell shaped candle or a glistening gold watering can (for your house plants) they’re sure to brighten up you day. We’re loving the creative updates on homware staples the most this year. With colouful culinary updates and bright crockery adorned with sweet illustrations and ever a cat kettle. They’re not only perfect for updating your kitchen or lounge but also a great gift idea for that tricky-to-buy-for friend.

So whether you’re staying in and being a gal boss or inviting the girls over, you’re sure to have a lovely time (regardless of the weather!) thanks to one (or two) of these colourful accessories.

Here’s a few new season home buys for you to shop and enjoy now…