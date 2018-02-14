Call The Midwife’s Helen George Hits Back At Her Pregnancy Body Shamers

By Mariana Cerqueira

Call the Midwife‘s Helen George has revealed she was body shamed while pregnant, after hitting back at at a viewer who said she should be ‘put on a diet’.

The actress – who welcomed her first child last October – spoke out after an episode of the show, when a viewer tweeted to say: ‘Helen George is massive. She should be put on a diet. #callthemidwife.’

After someone responded to say she was expecting at the time, he replied: ‘Mmm, obviously used it as an excuse to gain all them chins. #callthemidwife.’

Responding to the vile message, the 33-year-old wrote: ‘Sorry if my chins offended you, I chose to feed my baby healthily and not starve myself in a selfish act to look good on tv.

‘Would you say this to a pregnant lady’s face? You should look on pregnant ladies multiple chins with love, they are busy making the future.’

She received plenty of support, with one fan tweeting: ‘Nicely put, although he doesn’t deserve your time beautiful lady xx.’

In response, Helen confessed that she’d been getting many similar comments, and said she felt like body shaming is a general feeling towards pregnant women.

She said: ‘Oh I know lovely, but so many comments like that come my way 🙄 so boring. It’s about a feeling toward pregnant women, that we should all stay skinny.’

Helen was pregnant with her first child with co-star Jack Ashton while filming series seven of Call The Midwife, but the pregnancy was not written into the storyline.

The TV star revealed her big news when she appeared with a baby bump on a red carpet in September. A month later, the new mum shared pictures of her baby girl on Instagram.

We’re applauding Helen’s attitude, but we’re so bored of trolls thinking it’s okay to make disgusting comments while hiding behind online profiles.

We hope other women who receive similar messages know their pregnancy bodies are absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.