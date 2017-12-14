Gin-Flavoured Cheese Is Real And We Want It Under Our Christmas Trees

From the editors of InStyle UK

By now, you’ve probably heard of the gin advent calendar – and if you’re anything like us, are happily halfway through it.

But now we have even more exciting news for gin lovers.

You can get your hands on gin-flavoured CHEESE this Christmas, thanks to our new best friends at the Cheshire Cheese Company.

The product is described as a ‘masterful balance of gin and lemons with award-winning creamy Cheshire cheese’ which results in ‘a totally unique and incredibly tasty cheese blend’.

The ‘splash of gin’ apparently adds to the ‘melt in the mouth sensation’.

Want to know the best thing? It’s under £5, with each individual cheese costing £4.75 for 200g. If you’re planning on serving a slightly bigger cheese board this Christmas Day, you can also get a multi-pack of six for £22.

And for the cheese (or gin) lover in your life, we’ve found the perfect present. The six-pack comes in a cute wicker basket for £27.50.

To be honest, we couldn’t think of anything better to find under our tree on 25 December.

The cheese has already won an award, nabbing the bronze medal at the 2017 International Cheese Awards. Impressively, it beat over 5000 entries.

But you’ll have to get in there quick. Due to massive demand, it’s already sold out once. More will be ready this week, but we don’t think it’ll be around for long.

Sounds like it’s going to be a very merry Christmas, doesn’t it?