Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her Health Issues As She Slams Body Shamers

The 22-year-old model speaks out on Twitter

Gigi Hadid has hit out at body shamers who’ve made cruel comments about her figure.

In a series of tweets, the 22-year-old model explained that her weight has fluctuated over the years due to treatment for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, a disease which can lead to weight gain, tiredness and dry skin.

See: Did Zayn Just Get Gigi Hadid’s Eyes Tattooed On His Chest?

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

She wrote: ‘For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that [sic].

‘Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc … I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out.

‘Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be “too skinny” for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is.

‘I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured.

‘Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t.’

We’re totally with Gigi here. We don’t think it’s ever acceptable to comment on somebody else’s body – especially when you’re making assumptions.

And while we don’t think Gigi should ever have felt forced to speak out, it’s great that she’s raising awareness of her condition.