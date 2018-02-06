Georgia Jones Shares A Candid Photo Of Her Post-Pregnancy Body

'My body pushed that little person out! Well done body, I'm super proud of you'

Georgia Jones only welcomed her son Cooper last week, but she’s already being praised for her honest and relatable take on motherhood.

The 31-year-old model – who’s married to McFly’s Danny Jones – took to Instagram over the weekend to share a post-birth photo, candidly telling fans how her body’s changed.

She wrote: ‘This was me a few hours after baby Cooper was born…. Greasy Hair, prickly legs, very sore bits, big pants & one very empty wobbly tum….

‘But I wouldn’t change a thing 💙 Do I miss my pre-pregnancy bod?… Abso-blummin-lutely (& that’s fine 😉) Will I try my hardest *when fully recovered & ready* to get said body back??? Hell Yes! 💪🏻 (which is also totally fine 🤗).

‘But do u know what… if things are never quite the same again then I’m cool with that, My body pushed that little person out!! Well done body, I’m super proud of you 👊🏻🤰🏼👍🏻 #mummy #babycooper #postpartumbody #mamayougotthis #postbabybody #fitnessmotivation 😴.

‘And yup, I posted this during a 2:30am feed, with one eye open & milky boobs 🤟🏻 Multitasking at its finest!! #multitaskingmummy [sic].’

Georgia was soon inundated with supportive messages, including: ‘This is so motivating💪🏼 I love my mum tum and will proudly keep it forever💙,’ and: ‘Well done you! Very beautiful, such an amazing thing you’ve done by growing you baby boy in your tummy. Xx [sic].’

Continuing with her no-filter approach, Georgia captioned a gorgeous selfie yesterday: ‘This is my ‘It took me 4 Hours and lots of help from my Amazing Mum to get washed & dressed’ Face 😂.

‘Yesterday Baby Cooper went to watch his Daddy @dannyjonesofficial do his chair spinning thang on @thevoicekidsuk #proudson #proudwife.

‘Just as we were about to leave Cooper decided that was the perfect time to have a 40min feed 🤦🏼‍♀️🍼👶🏻

Slowly learning that preparation is key & being late as a mummy is ok! #wegotthis [sic].’

We’re loving this attitude, lady.