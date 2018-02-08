Love Island’s Georgia Harrison Opens Up About Suffering From Psoriasis

And the 23-year-old has an important message for us all

Love Island‘s Georgia Harrison has spoken out about suffering from psoriasis.

The 23-year-old was forced to reveal her battle with the skin condition – which causes flaky patches across the body – after being taunted by malicious trolls on Instagram.

Alongside a stunning photo of herself in a bikini, Georgia candidly wrote: ‘So fed up of trolls putting me and other woman down on twitter! It’s okay to not be perfect! No one wants to read about how they’ve got ‘horrible lips’ or ‘scabby knees’ in their comments section! [sic].

‘It’s #psoriasis and I’m not ashamed of it whatsoever! You can see where it’s effected my skin on my hip here but that doesn’t for a second take away the beauty of the rest of the photo!

‘All anyone should be doing on social media is supporting each other and showing love to one another. The world is a beautiful place with mainly beautiful people don’t ever let the small majority of nasty souls dampen your spirit.

‘Everyone is beautiful in their own way and if someone can’t find the beauty in you then it says far more about them than it does yourself ❤️🐛🦋.’

See: Manuka Honey Benefits: The Secret To Clearer Skin

Georgia was immediately inundated with supportive messages from fans, including: ‘Shame on them for putting you down! You’re beautiful 🖤,’ and: ‘Well said, we should all build each other up not bring each other down, you are absolutely stunning anybody that says otherwise clearly has issues ❤️ [sic].’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

She also received a number of comments from others with psoriasis, who praised her for raising awareness.

One wrote: ‘All your fellow psoriasis sisters are behind you on this one @georgialouiseharrison 💪,’ while another said: ‘I also suffer with psoriasis, It really gets me down but seeing someone like yourself and how confident you are about it really does help. 😀. Thanks x.’

While we think it’s despicable that Georgia was the victim of trolling, we’re loving her self-loving attitude. You’re beautiful psoriasis or not, lady.