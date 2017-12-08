Made In Chelsea’s Frankie Gaff Just Seriously Changed Her Look

And we love it.

Made in Chelsea series 14 is well underway and it’s everything it promised to be.

Sam and Tiff have broken up again, Liv and Digby are getting serious and Harry Baron is predictably annoying everyone. Throw in a surprise (and aggressive) cameo from Alik, and it’s everything we expected.

With the Christmas special in sight, viewers are starting to wonder if Frankie Gaff and Jamie Laing are going to reignite their on-again-off-again relationship for the finale – or if they are going to make a big change and go their own ways.

But it looks like Frankie made a dramatic change of her own this week, trading in her signature blonde locks to go ten shades darker.

New hair 🌹 A post shared by Frankie Gaff (@frankiegaff) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:59am PST

The now brunette reality star took to her Instagram to share the transformation, posting two photos of her new look.

’New hair,’ she captioned her selfie, with a second imaged captioned, ’10 shades darker’.

10 shades darker 🌹 hair by @beckydgextensions @goldclasshair @danielgalvinldn @annashorthair xoxo A post shared by Frankie Gaff (@frankiegaff) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

‘Looking gorge Frankie, thanks for coming in to see us!’ commented Daniel Galvin London, the hairdressers she credited with creating her new look.

We wonder what Jamie thinks of the new look – maybe we’ll find out in the Christmas special?