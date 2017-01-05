Davina McCall Opens Up About A Very Personal Topic On This Morning

The host revealed details from her drug addict past whilst hosting the show with Philip Schofield...

Davina McCall got very honest about a difficult time in her past on This Morning earlier today.

The 49-year-old has stepped in as Holly Willoughby’s temporary replacement whilst she’s on holiday, and she’s been doing a damn fine job if you ask us.

And things soon became very personal for the former Big Brother host when her and Philip Schofield filmed a segment with former Corrie actor Kevin Kennedy.

Whilst Kevin was discussing his battle with alcoholism, revealing that he tried to cover it up by acting in a certain way, Davina opened up about her own experience with drug use.

Davina became addicted to heroin when she was younger, and since becoming clean, hasn’t touched drugs or alcohol.

‘I was a maintenance user’, she told Kevin. ‘I always liked to keep the facade on and I’d always think, “well I look okay and I’m not stealing so I’m alright. I’m not as bad as them,” and there is always that comparison that I’m not as bad as that.

She added: ‘So you don’t do anything about it.’

‘I had a drug addiction and I got clean without treatment’, the presenter continued. ‘I went to meetings everyday and that worked for me.’

It’s not the first time that Davina has revealed details of her past, previously confessing on Loose Women that she was thankful that she hadn’t suffered any lasting effects as a result of her addiction.

‘Thank god, I had no physical effects from my drink and drug abuse and lots of my contemporaries did,’ she said. ‘I was very, very lucky.’