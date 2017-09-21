This Couple Are Charging Guests To Attend Their Wedding…
Yep, you read that correctly.
37-year-old Ben Farina proposed to his girlfriend Clare Moran, also 37-years-old, knowing that she would worry about the cost of the huge event.
So, Ben came up with an idea…
Working out that – on average – wedding guests often spent about £100 on accommodation and £50 on drink, he decided that he could charge each guest attending the celebration £150.
However, his argument is that they would not just be attending a wedding, but they would be paying for an ‘all-inclusive holiday’ at the luxe Knockerdown Cottages in Derbyshire.
In exchange for the fee, guests would get a three night stay at the hotel and access to the spa, pool and games room.
So does that justify charging 80 guests £150 to attend the wedding?
Ben told the BBC: ‘People always pay a large amount of money to go to a wedding anyway, so why not have it paying towards the actual wedding rather than just to a business owner?’
He continued: ‘I sold it to them a bit like an all-inclusive holiday, so all the food and drinks will be incorporated in that cost.’
Ben and Clare have a daughter together and are getting married in June, with a wedding that apparently all 80 guests have RSVP’d ‘yes’ to, despite the unusual charge.
60 adults will pay the full £150, and if they’re bringing children to the event it would be £50 per head.
They claim to have sorted their venue, which they got at a discounted price of £10,000 due to a cancellation.
Speaking to the BBC, Clare admitted: ‘I never thought we would be able to have a wedding like this…’
‘We had spoken about marriage because we’ve got a little girl together and I always said we wouldn’t be able to afford to do it, or it would have to be a registry office wedding, not a big wedding,’ she revealed. ‘This is a brilliant way to do it and I can’t wait. He has put a lot of thought into it.’
Each to their own, eh?
