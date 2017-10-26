Coachella Is Coming To London…

This is not a drill...

Calling all festival goers, this news is going to make your day (week, month, year etc).

The organisers behind Coachella (read: the ultimate A-list festival) have announced they are launching a UK version of the event. Best. News. Ever.

And you won’t have to wait too long, this is all happening in 2018.

Sure, it’s not going to be exactly the same, and there will be a few notable elements missing (sun, desert, Ferris wheel – you get the idea) but that’s not stopping us from getting seriously excited.

So, what do we know so far? Not much, but we do know it’s set to be held in Victoria Park (Lovebox and Field Day fans will be familiar with this perfect festival hot spot), it’ll be in May and it’s called All Points East. And that’s enough to make us block out the entire month in anticipation.

The Guardian has reported that All Points East will kick off with a 3 day ticketed festival, followed by four days where the site is free to enter and will be packed full of food tents, comedy line-ups and even a pop-up outdoor cinema. The event will then end with three standalone concerts.

We know, there’s already way too much choice when it comes to summer festivals, and it does feel like a new one pops up every year, but this is the team behind Coachella, people. We’d be crazy not to take note.

If it’s anything like it’s California counterpart, we’re expecting big things from the line up. The organisers will no doubt pull in some equally impressive bands to kick off the first London event.

The down side? This does mean Lovebox and Field Day will be setting up camp elsewhere.

Tickets go on sale Friday 27th October, and we’re predicting that much like Glasto, they won’t be on sale for long.

Go, go, go…