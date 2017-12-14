Why Christmas Is The Most Popular Time To Conceive A Baby

Interesting fact: September is the most common month of the year to be born.

Why’s this? Well, it probably has something to do with the fact that it’s nine months after Christmas, and that’s the most popular time to conceive a baby.

TBH, we’re not exactly surprised by this. It’s cold, Love Actually‘s permanently on the TV and nothing sounds more appealing than a bit of Netflix and chill under the duvet.

‘Tis also the season to be merry (or, er, tipsy). There are tonnes of Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties going on, which generally lead to more hook-ups. Then there’s the issue that shops aren’t open all hours, which makes it harder to get hold of contraception.

Clare Murphy – of the BPAS – tells The Telegraph: ‘Many women we speak to say they find it particularly difficult to access the contraception they need around the festive period as GPs and pharmacies may be closed, or pills get forgotten at home when they go away for Christmas.’

Apparently, falling pregnant is easier in winter anyway. A recent study from the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found that sperm quality often deteriorates during the summer, as it doesn’t function as well in heat.

This is coupled with the discovery that the amount of daylight impacts your eggs, due to the variation in quality of the ovum or endometrial receptivity.

So there you have it. Great news if you’re thinking of starting a family in 2018 – but if you’re not so keen, we recommend stocking up on contraception now.