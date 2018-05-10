17 Chandler Quotes That Make Our Lives Better

Chandler Bing, AKA Matthew Perry, had some serious skills.

When he wasn’t lording about in neutral slacks, knitted waistcoats and signature grandad shirts, he was ruling the Friends roost with his sharp wit and ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ stockpile of seriously quick one-liners.

Come on, how many times have you tried to pull off a Chandler come-back? He just had ALL the best quips. So to celebrate the fact that Friends is on Netflix, we’ve come up with 17 of the very best Chandler quotes to make your day a bit happier.

You’re welcome…

1. Observations

2. On Love

Pre-Monica. Obvs.

3. Everyday Wisdom

We can totally relate to this one…

4. In Public

But we wish our jokes were as GOOD as yours Chandler.

5. Personal Reflection

Sometimes it was like Chandler was tapping into our souls…

6. Bromance

Pfft. What else would they be doing?

7. Confusion

8. Food

How many times has this happened to us? Too many times to count…

9. Superhero Morals

It’s a question we ask ourselves every day.

10. Kissing

Hmm…

11. Online Dating

Cause that’s what happens right?

12. Cheese

If you think about it, it’s pretty logical.

13. The Future

Chandler = prophet

14. Beyonce

He has a point.

15. Donald Duck

Once again…another interesting point.

16. Keeping Fit

Our new favourite excuse….

17. Being Mean To Joey

We all knew he didn’t really mean it…

We miss you, bro. And because we miss you… here’s the dancing.