Find Love This Winter With Chair Lift Speed Dating

We love a dating gimmick! When the concept of swiping was still innovative and didn’t involve vetting people for their danger to your well-being, we were enraptured with the novelty of being so bluntly choosy with our dating pools. Chair Lift Speed Dating is the newest entry into the alternative dating hall of fame!

And it totally makes sense for chair lift dating to be a thing. For anyone fortunate enough to ever give skiing or boarding a go, the long rides, close seating and beautiful views make for some prime environments to begin a relationship.

It’s a perfect situation to… break the ice.

We shouldn’t go any further before explaining that we mean ski lifts, not those lifts that help old people get up the stairs. We all on the same page? Let’s find some love!

At Snowbombing festival in Austria, 8,497 feet above sea level, where students, snowsports people and party hounds unite to lose themselves in the insanity and snow, there exists the speed dating chair lift.

Sitting on a chairlift, especially on larger mountains, can be a boring and isolating process. So why not see if there’s a spark with your fellow rider?

“We can’t think of a better place to meet the potential love of your life person than on a chairlift,” say the festival organisers. We also can’t think of a better place to embarrass ourselves..

“You are guaranteed a solid 10 minutes to woo your target,” explain the girls from Cool Bananas, who run the event. Dressing up is encouraged and what begins as a laugh might blossom into something with weight and significant.

We’re interested in how effective these speed actually is, especially since it’s easy to get distracted when you’re on the top of a party mountain.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

“We had some serious snogging within the first 30 seconds on the lift last year,” reveal the Cool Bananas cupids.