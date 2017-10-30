This is a game-changer...

Ever sent a WhatsApp message to the wrong person? Accidentally pressed send before you’ve finished typing? Maybe you’ve replied to the wrong group chat, oversharing something reserved for your best pal, only to instantly regret sending something so personal via WhatsApp in the first place? Sound familiar? We’ve all been there.

Well, lucky for us, WhatsApp has finally released the Unsend function.

Best. News. Ever.

Essentially, it’s a delete button. Yes, those clever designers over at WhatsApp have heard our cries for a delete button and after a lot of testing, and what felt like an impossibly long wait, it’s now actually available to use.

So, what do we need to know? It really is every bit as good as it sounds, but there are a few things you need to be aware of. First, both users need to have the most up-to-date versions for iOS or Android (pop into your App Store icon on your home screen, head to updates and you’ll be able to get the latest version there).

Then, find the message you’re hoping to erase. Simply tap and hold said message (you can tap more than one), select the delete function at the top of the screen and you should see a message pop up to confirm in the group that’s it’s gone for good.

However, everyone else will also be able to see this message so you’re likely to get a few questions. But we’re betting that’s no bad thing in comparison to what could have been sent.

The most important thing to know? You only have 7 minutes to do this, meaning you’ll need to act fast to permanently delete your message.

And we think this really couldn’t have come at a better time, with Christmas right around the corner and all those boozy parties that come with it.

And that’s about it. Easy, right?

Bravo, WhatsApp.