Looking for a spa break down south? We've rounded up our favourite places for a relaxing night away

Akasha Spa at Hotel Cafe Royal

This really is an urban retreat. Based in the heart of Piccadilly, you’re moments from the non-stop bustling life of London, but it’s easy to forget that when you step into the Akasha Spa at Hotel Cafe Royal. The 60ft pool, sauna and jacuzzi work a treat for washing any stress. We went for a hot stone massage, and it was just the treat we needed to help cleanse away tension, whilst boosting circulation and leaving our skin bright, glowing and healthy. Followed by the BEST manicure we’ve ever had (seriously, it stayed chip-free for weeks). The Akasha spa is my new favourite post-work pick-me-up.

Hot Stones Massage, £175





Espa Life At the Corinthia

This isn’t just a spa – it’s like a little palace located in the heart on the city. Spread over four floors, you have to be careful not to get lost when exploring all its blissfully calm nooks and crannies. Think black marble and white loungers dotted here there and everywhere, a darkly lit, super-serene indoor swimming pool, a sauna, ice fountain, private sleep pods and a delicious spa cafe serving up salads and super juices. We enjoyed a dreamy hour-long deep-tissue massage that helped knead away any stress, aches and pains leaving us oh-so rejuvenated.

Deep Muscle Massage, £165

The Spa At Bedford Lodge

Located in picturesque Newmarket, Suffolk, this country spa is the perfect place for really getting away from it all. You’ll enjoy five different water experiences in the luxurious hydrotherapy pool, which are designed to invigorate through a combination of mild water jets, soothing bubbles and stimulatory lights. There’s also a heated rooftop hot tub and a thermal suite, which includes both a sauna and steam room.

After all that, you may want to take some time out with a magazine and a glass of water. Luckily for you, there are two places to do this. In the relaxation room you can sink into an array of comfortable sofas and blankets, while the spa mezzanine is a light and airy area with cushioned beds.

When it comes to treatments, you can try everything from traditional massages and facials to a quirky dry float experience. We opted for the latter, and were seriously impressed by how much we relaxed and zone out. As a warning, you may fall asleep…

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Deeply Relaxing Lavender Floatation, £60





The House Of Elemis

Located in the heart of Mayfair, this super-luxe townhouse-meets-tranquil-spa is THE place to visit if you want to destress fast. With friendly therapists on hand to tend to your every need from the second you arrive, you really do feel like a VIP every moment. Elemis offers more treatments than any and caters to every personal need, from detoxing body wraps to pregnancy massage and skin fitness facials. It’s a new-generation of spa, with treatments that you’ll instantly fall in love with. Located in the penthouse of the building is a new ’speed spa’, a genius concept that offers all the best treatments in just 30 minutes or less – now that’s a lunch hour treat!

Speed spa treatments from £15





K-West Hotel Spa

Located moments from Westfield Shopping Centre, the K-West Spa Hotel is every shopper’s dream, after a long day of heavy bags and trying on clothes where better to retreat to? K-West’s ethos is based on heat and ice – there’s a sauna which mimics sunlight and London’s only snow cabin to boost circulation and help your immune system. We indulged in the Siberian Petals Facial which is perfect for dry city skin. The hydrotherapy pool is ideal for drifting away any lasting tension and leaving you feel 100% chilled.

Siberian Petals Facial from £85





Mandara Spa at The Park Plaza, Westminster

The second you step into the spa at Westminster’s Park Plaza Hotel, it’s like being transported into super serene world. You can start your pamper day with a glass of fizz in the relaxation room – think loungers, calming music and champagne on tap. We tried an Elemis Tranquility Massage, which sees the therapist used hot stones to soothe away stress and aches. An anti-aging facial left our skin, plumped and glowing.

Massages from £55, Facials from £100