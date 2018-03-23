11 Dogs On Instagram That Will Make You Want To Hit The Follow Button
It's #NationalPuppyDay, but we don't really need an excuse do we?
1. Tuna
This Chiweenie – a cross between a Chihuahua and a Dachshund, apparently – knows how to make people laugh.
And for those globe-trotters amongst you, he even has a dog-friendly travel page too.
Just look how happy he is on that boat.
2. Marnie
This 16-year-old Shih Tzu has gone viral on more than one occasion.
We’ll never forget that supermarket moment.
3. Burrito
All the way from Austin, Texas.
4. Doug The Pug
‘No pugarazzi, please.’
5. Holly
She sure knows how to rock a flower crown.
6. Squid
Despicable Me, anyone?
7. Harold
Just look at those baby blues.
8. Louis
Whether stealing his mum’s slippers or trying to munch on a Domino’s, this Bulldog puppy is a little cheeky chappy.
9. Dallas
Half Sharpei, half Bulldog, she’s only 9 months old and already has over 20k followers on Instagram.
10. Bluenjy
A ‘therapy dog in training for ill children’, according to his Facebook page, this French Bulldog is said to be completely deaf.
11. Normie and Bambi Jenner
No list would be complete without a celebrity pup or two.
Kylie Jenner introduced the world to Norman and Bambi – and dedicated an Instagram account just to them.