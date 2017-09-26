Looking for love? Look no further

With thousands of options out there, it can be difficult to find the best dating websites on the net.

Because d’ya know what? Us gals in our 20s and 30s are online dating, and there’s no longer anything taboo or embarrassing about it.

But if you’re tired of the usual Tinder and Bumble options, it may be time to try something new. To help you out, we’ve scoured the web (and, er, been on the odd date or two) to bring you 15 of the best dating websites out there…

What’s the deal?

It’s the most widely-used dating site in the world, with nearly 1.8 million subscribers. There are also a number of spin-offs, including microsites for gay and lesbian dating, Asian dating, Christian dating and Polish dating.

How much does it cost?

£12.99 per month for a six-month membership.

What’s the deal?

Essentially, it’s pretty similar to Match.com. It also has an instant messenger service, which makes it super-simple to chat to your potential lurrrvers.

How much does it cost?

From £12.99 per month.

What’s the deal?

This site takes a scientific approach to love. It pairs singles based on components of your compatibility, such as character, intellect and values.

How much does it cost?

From £9.95 per month.

What’s the deal?

search engine takes note of your actions on the site (i.e. page views, winks and favourites) to help you find what you’re really looking for

How much does it cost?

£39 per month or £11.58 per month when you subscribe for 12 months.

What’s the deal?

It uses a patented test – called The PARSHIP principle® – to analyse 32 personality traits and find you a compatible match. It’s aimed at creating long-term relationships, rather than casual hook-ups.

How much does it cost?

Minimum of £14.90 per month.

What’s the deal?

Muddy Matches is targeted at ‘muddies’, who – according to founders Emma and Lucy – is ‘any person who loves the countryside and is not afraid of a bit of mud’.

Looking for someone to hike/take a tractor ride/eat cream teas with? This could be the site for you.

How much does it cost?

£18 for one month, £36 for three months, £54 for six months and £72 for 12 months.

What’s the deal?

It does what it says on the tin – helps single parents find each other.

How much does it cost?

£24.99 for 1 month, £44.97 for 3 months or £59.94 for six months.

What’s the deal?

It’s the largest and longest-running UK Christian dating site.

How much does it cost?

Free to join.

What’s the deal?

You take POF’s Relationship Chemistry Predictor test, which measures self-confidence, family-orientation, self-control, social dependency and easygoing-ness.

How much does it cost?

Free to join.

What’s the deal?

It’s the internet’s biggest Jewish dating site.

How much does it cost?

$19.99 – $36.99 per month.

What’s the deal?

Hate writing your ‘About Me’ section? This site lets your pals do it for you, making it one of the best dating websites for the self-deprecating among us.

How much does it cost?

From £13 per month.

What’s the deal?

If you’re a music nut, look no further. You choose three artists or bands you’re interested in, the gender you’re looking to date and off you go.

Even if you don’t find love, you might end up with a new gig buddy.

How much does it cost?

Free for exisiting members, but £8 per month for new members.

What’s the deal?

DoingSomething is great for those who come out in hives at the thought of awkward chit-chat over dinner.

It’s all about the activity rather than the person, meaning you pick your date based on their suggestion of what you do. Fancy a cooking class? Rock climbing? We’re sure someone else does too.

How much does it cost?

£10 per month.

What’s the deal?

Its matchmaking engine learns as you click, helping to pair you with singles you’re likely to be mutually attracted to.

How much does it cost?

£22.74 per month.

What’s the deal?

It claims to be the ‘#1 Indian matrimony site’, and prides itself on being one of the best dating websites for Indians across the world.

How much does it cost?

Between $11.83 – $18 per month.