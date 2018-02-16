These Are The Baby Names That Will Go Out Of Fashion In 2018

Bad news for the Kardashians...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

The most popular baby names of last year were recently revealed, with a surprise contender coming in last minute and stealing the top slot.

We’ve also recently learnt that vintage baby names are becoming more popular, and the rare baby names that are quickly at risk of extinction.

Well, it seems like there might be a few more names to add to that list as the most unpopular baby names of 2018 have just come to light.

We already know that popular baby names for the year include Emma, Sadie and Charlotte for girls and Quinn and Axl for boys, but it seems parents are starting to go off names that include a double-barrel, are inspired by sports teams or have an unusual spelling.

Parents are also avoiding giving all of their children names that start with the first letter (sorry Kardashian klan, you’re out) and using surnames as first names.

Other trends that are dying out include naming a baby after music stars and films and the use of two first names.

Of course, it’s completely up to you and your partner on what you do decide to name your newborn.