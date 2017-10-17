AT LAST

Avocado fans, rejoice!

Remember when Amsterdam opened its very first all-avocado restaurant The Avocado Show earlier this year? And you were totally distraught that it wasn’t anywhere near you because the prospect of splashing out on plane tickets for an avocado waffle was just, well, a teeny bit ridiculous? Well, guess what?! It’s happened.

London’s very first permanent all-avocado restaurant will be opening its doors at the end of this year. We know.

Avobar will pitch up for business on Covent Garden’s Henrietta Street, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with everything from avocado and spicy tuna on crispy rice to avo tuna tartare and eggplant fries with avocado dip. Basically every one of your fave meals.

Dishes will also be available to enjoy within the restaurant or as takeaway. If you do choose to dine in, we’re yet to receive photos of the décor, but we can tell you that Avobar will come complete with living plant walls and natural materials.

Considering Amsterdam’s The Avocado Show already has an 80k Instagram following, we’re surprised it’s taken this long for the fad to make its way to the UK in full restaurant form, but boy are we glad it has.

Specific opening dates are yet to be confirmed, but the brains behind the eatery tell us it will definitely be open to the public by the end of 2017. Avo good one, ladies.