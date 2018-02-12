Find Out The Average Price Of An Engagement Ring Where You Live

Turns out, East Midlanders are all about splashing the cash...

We’ve all heard the three-month salary rule when it comes to buying engagement rings, but it seems it may no longer be relevant.

According to a new study by Ripe Insurance, the average person is now splashing out just 1.7 months’ salary on their partner’s rock – and one in three admit to spending £250 or less.

However, they’ll generally still set you back thousands. Since 2010, the average jewel has cost £2,014.75, with prices varying across the country. Want to know how much people are paying in your area? Here goes…

East Midlands

£2,451.92

London

£2,401.88

West Midlands

£2,283.48

Northern Ireland

£2,046.88

South East

£1,951.09

Scotland

£1,761.36

Wales

£1,760.42

Yorkshire and the Humber

£1,703.70

North West

£1,620.54

North East

£1,434.21

South West

£1,336.54

East Anglia

£1,062.50

Interestingly, 69% of engagement rings are now chosen as a couple or by the person being proposed to. In fact, only 31% of people feel confident to choose their future husband or wife’s band.

It seems mum still know best, with more than 1/10 of proposers turn to their mothers for advice on picking the perfect piece before any other family or friend.

Over half (52%) of proposals involve no engagement ring at all. However, women who propose are more likely to be prepared beforehand (47%) than men (42%).

A rising trend over the past decade has been the use of placeholder rings. Before the year 2000, only 1% of proposals involved one, but this has since increased to 7%.

