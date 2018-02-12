Find Out The Average Price Of An Engagement Ring Where You Live
Turns out, East Midlanders are all about splashing the cash...
We’ve all heard the three-month salary rule when it comes to buying engagement rings, but it seems it may no longer be relevant.
According to a new study by Ripe Insurance, the average person is now splashing out just 1.7 months’ salary on their partner’s rock – and one in three admit to spending £250 or less.
However, they’ll generally still set you back thousands. Since 2010, the average jewel has cost £2,014.75, with prices varying across the country. Want to know how much people are paying in your area? Here goes…
East Midlands
£2,451.92
London
£2,401.88
West Midlands
£2,283.48
Northern Ireland
£2,046.88
South East
£1,951.09
Scotland
£1,761.36
Wales
£1,760.42
Yorkshire and the Humber
£1,703.70
North West
£1,620.54
North East
£1,434.21
South West
£1,336.54
East Anglia
£1,062.50
Interestingly, 69% of engagement rings are now chosen as a couple or by the person being proposed to. In fact, only 31% of people feel confident to choose their future husband or wife’s band.
It seems mum still know best, with more than 1/10 of proposers turn to their mothers for advice on picking the perfect piece before any other family or friend.
Over half (52%) of proposals involve no engagement ring at all. However, women who propose are more likely to be prepared beforehand (47%) than men (42%).
A rising trend over the past decade has been the use of placeholder rings. Before the year 2000, only 1% of proposals involved one, but this has since increased to 7%.
