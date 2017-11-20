So Apparently, This Is The Average Age For A Quarter Life Crisis

Sound familiar?

If you’ve ever felt the urge to quit your job, give notice to your landlord and move halfway across the world, you’re probably going through a quarter life crisis.

But don’t worry, you’re not the only one. A huge amount of us have the same feelings, and we can now pinpoint exactly when we tend to become dissatisfied with our lives.

See: 13 Signs You’re Having A Quarter Life Crisis

According to a study by LinkedIn, almost three quarters (72%) of young professionals in the UK have experienced a quarter life crisis, leading them to reassess their careers and life choices.

And the average age this occurs at is… 26 years nine months. Sound about right?

While there are many reasons behind the phenomenon, the survey revealed that the top two are getting on to the property ladder (57%) and finding a career you’re passionate about (57%).

Both of these ranked higher than the pressure of finding a life partner (46%).

See: 6 Ways To Get Through Your Quarter Life Crisis

Clinical psychologist Dr Alex Fowke calls the quarter life crisis ‘a period of insecurity, doubt and disappointment surrounding your career, relationships and financial situation’.

He continues: ‘This can stem from a period of life following the major changes of adolescence, when a person starts to doubt their own lives and begins to face the extent of the stresses associated with becoming an adult.

‘Nowadays, twenty-somethings are under intense pressure to get themselves onto the housing market, navigate the increasingly complex professional landscape, struggle to maintain relationships and are commonly subjected to a distorted notion of life through social media.

‘Literature suggests that key challenges faced by people aged from between 18 and 35 can include identity confusion, internal conflict (failing to reach the expectations set for themselves) and uncertainty.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The research states that the average quarter life crisis will last 11 months.