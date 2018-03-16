Aldi Is Releasing Its Own Version Of Aperol (And It’s Half The Price)

Just in time for summer? Cheers to that

By Megan C. Hills

We know exactly what our plans are for the Easter long weekend and they involve a massive booze run to Aldi.

Besides selling their award-winning (and super affordable!) rosé wine and gin, they’ve now made spring cocktails so much better with their take on Aperol – the Aperini Italian Aperitif.

There’s nothing more refreshing than an Aperol spritz and we know you’ve seen the vibrant orange cocktail gaining speed on Instagram.

Now, you’ll be able to fix one up yourself for a fraction of the cost and join the fashion pack. Aldi’s take on the citrus liqueur which will cost you just £6.99; less than half the price of standard Aperol.

Plus, it’s hitting shelves just in time for Easter weekend on March 20th, so grab your shopping bags and stock up.

Julie Ashfield, Aldi’s Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying, said: ‘With customers planning Easter weekend get-togethers, we were keen to extend our spirits offering by introducing a perfect alternative for creating the popular spritz drink.

‘It’s equally delicious served over ice with a fresh fruit garnish and a sprig of mint.’

Need a crash course on whipping up your own Aperol – well, Aperini – spritz? Check out our guide below.

1. Grab the biggest wine glass you can find and fill it with ice.

2. Fill it with equal parts of Aldi’s Aperini Italian Aperitif and prosecco.

3. Add a splash of soda water and jazz it up with an orange slice.

4. This is the easy part: drink.

You’re welcome, and may all your post-Easter celebrations be merrier than they were last year.

Ciao for now, we have an urgent trip to Aldi to make.