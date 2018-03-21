Aldi Is Selling A Budget Hot Tub, And We’re Already Excited For Summer

This is going to make for an epic garden party

It may still feel like the bleak midwinter outside, but as of yesterday it’s officially spring – so we’re starting the countdown to summer.

We’re thinking picnics in the park, prosecco in the beer garden and hot tubs in the garden. And yes, that last one actually is doable.

Aldi is selling a budget inflatable tub, which seats four people. It features 120 powerful air jets and a 2,200W heater, and is suitable for both outdoor and indoor use.

It’s being sold at £279.99, which may sound a bit on the spenny side, but is actually a pretty good deal if you club together with your mates to get one.

And considering hot tubs usually retail at around £2000 – £7000, it’s a total snip.

This isn’t the first time that Aldi’s brought out the hot tub. It first went on sale last April, and sold out within hours. The supermarket is stocking 50% more this time round, but we still reckon you’ll have to get in there pretty quick.

And if you want more than one, you’ll have to come up with a master plan. Because Aldi is restricting sales to one per customer.

Julie Ashfield – Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi UK – says: ‘Last year, we saw unprecedented demand for our Spa Pool and are thrilled to be bringing more back for our customers to enjoy this spring.

‘A long-time spa staple and celebrity must-have, a luxury spa pool is perfect for spring and summer nights with friends or relaxing after a tiring day. However, shoppers will have to be quick though because as with all Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone!’

The hot tub will be on sale in store from 29 March, and available to pre-order online from 25 March.