90s Baby Names Are About To Make A Bit Of A Comeback

We're officially so old, we're back in fashion

When it comes to naming our sons and daughters, vintage monikers have been the biggest trend over the past few years.

But it seems we could soon be seeing a resurgence of more modern names.

In case you haven’t noticed, the 90s are quite a big deal RN. Friends is on Netflix, mom jeans and chokers are back in our wardrobes and the Spice Girls have reunited.

See: The Biggest Baby Names Of 2018 Have Been Revealed And Of Course They’re The Cutest

Now, according to research from Babycentre, new mums are looking to their younger years for inspiration on what to call their sons or daughters.

The blog explains: ‘While these names may sound over-familiar and even old fashioned to us 80s and 90s kids, they’ll be a breath of fresh air among all the Ivys and Noahs at nursery and playgroup.’

Here are some that are tipped to make a comeback in 2018…

Popular 90s baby girl names

1. Maria

2. Courtney

3. Helen

4. Heather

5. Bethan

6. Lydia

7. Kimberley

8. Naomi

9. Abbie

10. Harriet

11. Amber

12. Molly

13. Jennifer

14. Stephanie

15. Abigail

16. Sophie

17. Jessica

18. Danielle

19. Georgia

20. Natalie

Popular 90s baby boy names

1. Bradley

2. Daniel

3. Ryan

4. Christopher

5. Lewis

6. Nathan

7. Connor

8. Scott

9. Nicholas

10. Peter

11. Cameron

12. Mitchell

13. Timothy

14. Toby

15. Danny

16. Christian

17. Stuart

18. Simon

19. Ross

20. Paul

Do any take your fancy? Let us know on Twitter @lookmagazine.