90s Baby Names Are About To Make A Bit Of A Comeback
We're officially so old, we're back in fashion
When it comes to naming our sons and daughters, vintage monikers have been the biggest trend over the past few years.
But it seems we could soon be seeing a resurgence of more modern names.
In case you haven’t noticed, the 90s are quite a big deal RN. Friends is on Netflix, mom jeans and chokers are back in our wardrobes and the Spice Girls have reunited.
Now, according to research from Babycentre, new mums are looking to their younger years for inspiration on what to call their sons or daughters.
The blog explains: ‘While these names may sound over-familiar and even old fashioned to us 80s and 90s kids, they’ll be a breath of fresh air among all the Ivys and Noahs at nursery and playgroup.’
Here are some that are tipped to make a comeback in 2018…
Popular 90s baby girl names
1. Maria
2. Courtney
3. Helen
4. Heather
5. Bethan
6. Lydia
7. Kimberley
8. Naomi
9. Abbie
10. Harriet
11. Amber
12. Molly
13. Jennifer
14. Stephanie
15. Abigail
16. Sophie
17. Jessica
18. Danielle
19. Georgia
20. Natalie
Popular 90s baby boy names
1. Bradley
2. Daniel
3. Ryan
4. Christopher
5. Lewis
6. Nathan
7. Connor
8. Scott
9. Nicholas
10. Peter
11. Cameron
12. Mitchell
13. Timothy
14. Toby
15. Danny
16. Christian
17. Stuart
18. Simon
19. Ross
20. Paul
