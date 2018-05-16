3 Rules To Live By If You Want To Be More Of A Go-Getter

Promotional feature with Pearl Drops



Hungry. Ambitious. Intelligent.

Every girl squad has a ‘go-getter’ – you know the kind of girl we’re talking about, right? Confident and always there to big up her crew, she’s on top of her #lifegoals and encourages everyone she knows to follow their dreams.

She’s got a fearless smile, tonnes of self-belief and that all-important drive to succeed.

If you’re ever in a flap or feeling stressed, a brunch date with her will instantly turn your mood around. And although you have no idea where she gets her endless supply of enthusiasm from – being around her makes you feel fired up to 100% boss your life.

We’ll we’re taking on that mantle to help you be a total go-getter…

LOOKING FOR A NEW CAREER?

Desperate to get out of your 9-5 but scared to take the leap? Escaping the daily grind to launch your own fashion brand/cafe/craft business is something we all daydream about. And you know what? Hard work + determination + some smart planning = a good chance of your #careergoals becoming a reality. Suss out short courses, workshops or evening classes where you can learn the skills you need to achieve your dream. Embrace the power of networking – if you want to be successful, you’re going to need support, so talk to people who inspire you or, even better, find yourself a mentor.

BE YOUR BEST SELF…

Let’s face it: everything is better when we feel confident about the way we look. One thing that’s guaranteed to help boost your confidence is having a bright and healthy smile. Good teeth = good vibes, right? To strengthen enamel and whiten your teeth by four shades, Pearl Drops Strong Polished White, £6.99, is guaranteed to give you the confidence to succeed.

SMASH THOSE #FITNESSGOALS

If our go-getter friends have taught us anything, it’s to constantly challenge ourselves. So if running a marathon is on your bucket list, make it happen! Start off with a more do-able goal of running 5k and build on this every run. Make use of free apps like MapMyRun or Strava to help you find routes, track your progress and stay motivated. The knock-on effect of achieving a challenge like this is it teaches you what success feels like. Now, that sounds like the perfect excuse to invest in those new runners…