5 Reasons Why The Costa Brava Is Topping Our Holiday Bucket List

Promotional feature with Jet2holidays

Michelin-starred cuisine, glittering Mediterranean seas and unending sandy-white beaches? Forget Tulum – the Costa Brava is fast becoming the hottest destination for 2018…

Boasting Blue Flag beaches and gorgeously balmy temperatures throughout the year, Spain’s Costa Brava has long been associated with the great British holiday.

However, what many people don’t know is that this stretch of coastline is starting to shake off its ‘full-English’ tag in favour of Michelin-starred menus, cultural hubs and bespoke activities to suit every type of traveller, including those with little ones.

Think stunning coastal walks, ancient fishing villages and beautiful culinary creations that’ll 100% raise your Insta-game – the Costa Brava really does have it all. Here’ 5 reasons why we’re already booking that dream getaway…

The food

The Costa Brava is part of Catalonia – one of Spain’s most talked-about and exciting gastronomic regions. Situated just 30 miles from the picturesque seaside town of Platja d’Aro, the three Michelin-starred El Celler just outside Girona was voted first in 2013’s ‘World’s 50 Top Restaurants’ and is famous for appearing in the 2011 series of Masterchef. If you are in any way a foodie, bagging a table at El Celler is about to shoot to the top of your wishlist.

Failing that, there are plenty of other fantastic restaurants and tasty adventures to embark upon, all delivering seasonal produce, locally produced wines and some of the finest seafood the Costa Brava has to offer.

The beaches

The Costa Brava is famous for it’s fabulous beaches, with each resort up and down this spectacular stretch of rugged coastline offering up hidden coves, sandy stretches and incredible clifftop walks. Whether you’re a self-styled sun-goddess, a fitspo supermum or something in-between, the Costa is going to have a beach to suit your vacay.

The family-friendly resort of Lloret de Mar happens to have some of the finest beaches in Spain, with the town’s Lloret Beach stretching over 1km in length – perfect for seaside picnics, sandcastles and swimming.

The architecture

Fans of impressive architecture and medieval history need look no further than the resort of Tossa de Mar. Not only is Tossa a thriving tourist hotspot, but the walled enclaves of the Vila Vella (or ‘Old Town’) cement it’s status as the only entirely surviving fortified medieval town along the coast of Catalonia.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Wind away hours strolling along Tossa’s cobbled streets soaking up the area’s rich cultural heritage, before scaling the heights of Castillo de Tossa de Mar (Tossa de Mar Castle) to watch the sun set over the ocean. Heavenly.

The activities

From golf to hiking, snorkelling to cycling, the Costa Brava has plenty of things to do if you like to keep active.

Lloret de Mar offers up some of the most breathtaking cycle routes in Spain, with challenging mountain passes, wooded trails and cliff climbs to test even the most adventurous bikers. Lloret also has some of the finest walking trails in the Costa Brava, allowing you, friends and family to discover the area’s rich and diverse Mediterranean climate.

And if you are in the mood for something seriously life-changing, the famous Camino de Ronda hiking path spans 125 miles along the Costa Brava coast, passing towns like Tossa de Mar and Calella de Palafrugell along the way.

Rocky inlets and unspoilt aquamarine waters up and down Costa’s coastline also provide rich pickings for diving enthusiasts, and most resorts along the water will provide information on local water sports.

The accessibility

One of the main reasons we love the Costa Brava? It’s less than a two-hour flight away from most UK airports, and whether you’re part of a dream family getaway or a girls reunion trip, it’s diverse range of resorts will appeal to every traveller.

Travel experts Jet2holidays have a fantastic range of packages to suit every budget, with a selection of 2-5* hotels in resorts along the Costa coast. And with 22kg baggage and transfers included as standard, you’ll be safe in the knowledge that all bases are covered.

All that’s left to do is nail that signature holiday wardrobe!