The Biggest Trends You’ll Be Seeing At Weddings In 2018

From blush pink dresses to doughnut walls...

You’d be forgiven for thinking of the summer months as peak wedding season, but actually, it’s during January and February that most brides-to-be are busy planning.

According to eBay, women tend to scroll for inspiration on Sundays, with more than 50,000 searches for ‘wedding dress’ on the site in the last month alone.

But people are also looking out for non-traditional bridal ideas. The online marketplace has revealed some of 2018’s newest trends, and some may just take your fancy…

(Pink) Sapphire so good

Those looking for engagement rings are taking a lead from Princess Eugenie. There were double the amount of searches for ‘pink sapphire’ on eBay.co.uk during the week of her wedding announcement, compared to the previous week.

Blushing brides

It isn’t just our fiancé we see through rose-tinted spectacles. Brides-to-be are following in the footsteps of Agyness Deyn and Gwen Stefani and opting for a ‘pink wedding dress’, with nearly 600 searches in the last month – that’s one search per hour.

With nearly 160,000 current listings for wedding dresses on site, and 170,000 white dresses sold in the last three months alone, the online marketplace has styles ranging from Miranda Kerr’s Dior dazzler to Serena Williams’ stunning Alexander McQueen gown.

Dough-nuts for each other

It’s not just dessert tables that we’re sweet on for the big day – eBay.co.uk has seen nearly 400 searches for ‘doughnut wall’ in the last month alone.

And with nearly 20,000 tags for #donutwall on Instagram, it’s safe to say that doughnuts will be ‘sticking’ around.

You’ve Got Mail

With two royal weddings on the cards this year, it appears that brides and grooms are opting for their own E.R in the room, with a clear focus on wedding stationery. Data from eBay.co.uk shows that January 1st is the most popular day to search for wedding invitations, and there have been more than 7,000 searches for ‘wedding post box’ in the last month alone.

Currently, the site has nearly 10,000 listings for wedding stationery on site, including everything from watercolour masterpieces to rustic country invites.

Wedding (M)Arch

With celebrities like the Kardashians favouring colourful balloon structures at social events in the sunshine state, brides dreaming of a spring or summer wedding are letting nothing get in their arch-way.

There have been nearly 1000 searches for ‘wedding arch’ in the last month – that’s one every hour.