13 Instagram Mistakes You’re Most Likely Making

Want to improve your Instagram profile? We know exactly how you can do it.

There are quite a few mistakes most of us are making on the social media site. However, kerbing these should get us well on our way to Insta-stardom.

Obviously, online popularity isn’t the be-all and end-all and this is just a bit of fun. But if you want to boost your likes and/or follower count, avoid these common errors…

1) Posting too many similar photos

We all love an #instafood shot, but we don’t particularly want to see what you’re having for dinner every day.

Instagram is all about making our lives look ultra-glossy (hence the filters), so maybe only upload the things that look really cool.





2) Not having a theme

This may sound contradictory, but every page could do with a general theme.

Maybe your pictures will all have a similar filter (we’re pretty sure Lauren Conrad only uses Valencia), or you’ll always snap your hairstyles in the same part of your bedroom.





3) Not using hashtags

Hashtags can look pretty obnoxious, but they’ll open up your images to people who aren’t following you.

Take a look at which applicable hashtags are trending. People will be searching for certain types of photos, and when they find yours they’ll be more likely to hit that little heart.

Cheryl Fernandez-Versini knows the hashtag #tbt is a winner

4) Incorrect spelling of hashtags

Nobody will find your picture if you accidentally label it ‘#oots’ instead of ‘#ootd’, will they?

5) Forgetting to geotag

Obviously, you don’t want to include your location when you’re at home or work. But if you give a bar or restaurant a nod, they may promote your post.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Plus, other people will take a look at the venue’s tagged posts (including yours) before heading there. HELLO, new followers.





6) Not going through your tagged photos

It’s easy to forget these exist, given that they’re hidden away from your main page. But people do look at them, and they’re more than likely to contain a few embarrassing night out shots.

7) Not tagging your friends

If you give your pals a nod, you’ll pretty much be guaranteed their likes.





8) Not tagging brands

Much like restaurants and bars, clothing brands will sometimes promote your posts if you tag the clothes you’re wearing.

This is especially true with smaller designers.





9) Having typos in your captions

It just looks sloppy, doesn’t it?

10) Posting too often

You know those people who upload 26 of their holiday snaps at once? That’s for Facebook, people.

If you don’t want to clog up your followers’ feeds (and swiftly lose them), stick to one post a day.

11) Not posting enough

However, if you want your fans to stay interested you’ll need to be an Insta-regular. Once again, one post a day is ideal.

12) Giving filters a miss

Instagram is very aspirational, so to gain followers you’re going to have to give people picture-envy.

Not sure which filter to use? We now know the best one, thanks to science.





13) Having a difficult username to spell

This is a no-brainer. It’ll be way more difficult for people to spread the word about your account if they don’t know how to spell it.





So there you go. Happy Instagramming!