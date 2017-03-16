10 Times Kris Jenner Perfectly Embodied Life

xxx

Kris Jenner, aka the queen of all the Kardashian-Jenners, is also our life queen. The momager handles any obstacles thrown at her with class and style. All hail KJ!

See: Our 20 Best Mascaras For HUGE Lashes!

Whether you’re having to deal with Monday mornings, trying to get out of a boring lunch or just can’t DEAL with life, there’s a Kris Jenner moment to cope with that.

Kris Jenner is dating Corey Gamble

Say hello to our comprehensive guide to life as we know, by Kris Jenner. Feel free to bookmark on your phone and use as and when necessary!

Kris Jenner’s Life Gifs

Waking up after an impromptu Monday night drinking session like…

When your friends question your obsession with selfies…

When you make it to Wednesday, and it’s been the Ultimate Humpday:

That time your giant bar of Galaxy went ‘missing’ from the fridge and your flatmate swore she had nothing to do with it…

3 seconds after your boss says you can finish early on a Friday…

Anytime we manage to sneak behind the decks at a house party:

Meeting your BFF’s new boyfriend, who she met on Tinder, like, 5 minutes ago…

How we feel when we drop a bathbomb and take a glass of week-old wine into the bath on a Sunday night…

When your mates say they don’t want to go “too wild tonight…”

Going to Leon to buy three chocolate brownies, getting THAT look from the server:

There you have it. Now, go forth and be more Kris!