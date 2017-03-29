Why North Wales Should Be Your New Go-To For Romantic Getaways

Perfect for a long weekend away. And not a caravan in sight (we promise)…

It has to be said: Wales gets a bad rep. Often hailed as the land of perpetual rain, it’s perhaps not everyone’s first thought when considering a romantic weekend break. But then, those people can’t have been to Anglesey. If they had, they would know that this island, just off the north coast of mainland Wales, is almost heart-stoppingly beautiful and packed with some of the most delicious food you’ll ever encounter. And I’m not exaggerating.

Dine:

Sosban & The Old Butchers is, on the surface, a quiet, unassuming little restaurant that you might walk past without a second thought. It has, however, just been awarded a Michelin star- and for good reason. Run by married couple Stephen and Beth (he’s the chef, she the perfect hostess), it’s intimate, unpretentious and one of the best meals I’ve ever had. The menu remains a surprise until you arrive, and what follows is a tasting menu full of innovative, mouth wateringly irresistible courses, each better than the last. You’ll want to book: this place is fast becoming a hot ticket and, considering the Michelin star, is really affordable.

(dinner is £59 per person, for around 8 courses each)

Explore:

South Stack lighthouse, situated on its own little island where the cliffs meet the ocean, proves to be a spectacular sight indeed. Blow away the cobwebs with a walk down the 400 steps that lead to the lighthouse and marvel in the sheer beauty of your surroundings.

Visit:

Beaumaris Castle is pretty impressive. Building began in 1295 but never finished, leaving a vast shell for people to explore. The views from the top of the turrets are worth the admission price alone.

(Entry: £6 per adult, £4.20 for children and concessions)

Stay:

Ye Olde Bull’s Head Inn at Beaumaris is perfect for a cosy, romantic weekend, and with 3 bank holidays looming now is the best time to book.

(From £90, based on two people sharing. Bullsheadinn.co.uk)

Words: Hannah Banks-Walker