Scottish Staycation Destinations That Look Like They Could Be Abroad

A gorgeous coastline, majestic mountains and the Northern Lights, all a train ride away

We don’t know about you, but our Instagram feed is approximately 50% travel photos. Within 30 seconds of opening the app, we’ll see a snapshot of an exotic beach, rolling country hills or a quaint fishing village.

Don’t get us wrong, they’re gorgeous – and aspirational content is what Instagram is for. But we can’t help feeling a touch of FOMO when we don’t have a holiday of our own in the pipeline.

Luckily, you don’t need to travel overseas to find photogenic destinations. VisitScotland has reminded us that the UK is full of stunning sights of its own.

Need proof? They’ve compiled a list of Scottish landmarks that bear an uncanny resemblance to international tourist traps. Your followers will be desperate to know where you are, and you’ll be all the more smug when you reveal you just had to hop on a train to get there.

Rainbow Mountain, Peru

Versus… Glen Coe, Highlands

Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia, Greece

Versus… Iona, Inner Hebrides

Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand

Versus… Seilebost, Isle of Harris, Outer Hebrides

Northern Lights, Arctic Norway

Versus… Northern Lights, Shetland

Mandore Gardens, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India

Versus… Logan Botanic Garden, Dumfries & Galloway

Kirkjufellsfoss, Iceland

Versus… The Fairy Pools, Isle of Skye

Blue Cave, Croatia

Versus… Smoo Cave, Durness

Hmm. Where to head first?