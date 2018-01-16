This Airline’s New Luggage Policy Might Have Just Ruined Your Holiday Plans

And no one is happy about it…

Ryanair prides itself on its budget flights to Europe, with its tagline being ‘Low fares. Made simple’ – and on the whole, the public tends to agree.

When it was announced that the budget airline would be allowing passengers to take two carry-on items onboard, a bag for the overhead lockers as well as a handbag or rucksack, the love around Ryanair grew. And with the expensive luggage issue out of the way, we were all able to achieve low-cost travel – especially if we bypassed the extortionate onboard sandwiches.

It was devastating therefore when news broke yesterday that our time was up, with the airline changing its hand luggage rules – and unsurprisingly not for the better.

‘Don’t forget! Our new baggage policy comes in to force tomorrow,’ the airline posted to its Twitter account, alongside a video which explained the changes.

Disclaimer: no one is very happy about it.

The new Ryanair baggage policy is two-fold, with an obvious emphasis on getting people to pay to check in their luggage instead of packing light and just using the complimentary carry-on.

The new policy for check-in bags seems positive, with the focus being cheaper and bigger. The size of check-in luggage has increased from 15kg to 20kg and the price has actually gone down from €35 to €25.

When it comes to cabin bags however, it all goes down hill, with new rules implemented today.

‘Only customers who have purchased priority boarding, flexi plus, family plus or plus can bring both their bags on board,’ the airline announced. ‘Non priority customers can bring one small bag on board and put their normal bag in the hold at the boarding gate free of charge.’

They were quick to point out however that priority boarding only costs €5 at the time of boarding – or can be added for €6 up to one hour before the flight if you have the Ryanair app.

Unsurprisingly, the public is not impressed, with passengers taking to Twitter to voice their outrage.

‘There was a time when baggage was free so we all checked it in,’ tweeted Derek Jones (@Degsycom). ‘Then they charged to check it in so we took it on board. But there’s not enough room so they charged for that too. So we go back to checking in our bags… but now we pay for it. See what they did? #Ryanair #Genius.’

‘Just had my bag taken off me for not coughing up more money to @ryanair under their new bag regime,’ live-tweeted @SanMiguelMalaga from the airport. ‘The Mr. Nice guy act was never gonna last. It didn’t suit them anyway.’

This new change doesn’t seem to be proving popular just yet…