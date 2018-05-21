Let’s Take A Look At Harry And Meghan’s Potential Honeymoon Destinations

Bets are on Namibia, but there are plenty of other royal-worthy locations across the globe

ICYMI, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially husband and wife.

The couple tied the knot at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on Saturday, watched by members of the Royal Family, A-list celebrities and millions of viewers across the world.

Meghan, 36, surprised a lot of people with her dress, opting for a romantic Givenchy gown. With an A-line shape and a neckline that fell just off the shoulder, it was made from pure white silk.

She’d added a little drama with her tulle train, which was five metres long and boasted a floral composition that represented all 53 countries of the Commonwealth.

Harry, 33 – who was in the military uniform of the Blues and Royals – smiled when he saw her, telling her she looked amazing.

But now that the nuptials are over, there must only be one thing on the pair’s minds – their honeymoon.

It seems as though they may have to wait a little while before jetting away, in order to carry out their royal duties. Which leaves us to debate exactly where they’ll go when they do take some time off.

It’s thought that they may first enjoy a mini-moon in Ireland, before heading further afield later in the year.

Namibia is the 2/1 favourite, with many assuming Harry’s close ties to Africa will lead to them choosing a country there. One of the diamonds in Meghan’s engagement ring was reportedly sourced by Harry in Botswana, and both countries are part of the Commonwealth, which he was recently appointed Youth Ambassador of.

Botswana itself is at 4/1, while Tanzania is at 5/1. The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex could also go for Rwanda or Malawi.

Ladbrokes’ Jessica Bridge says: ‘It’s well known that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex love Africa, and it’s looking increasingly likely they’ll be heading to Namibia on their honeymoon.’

However, this is by no means a certainty. There’s an 8/1 chance of them heading to a Caribbean island, and countries in Asia, North America and Europe have also been mentioned.

Wherever they choose, we have no doubt they’ll have a magical time. Congratulations again, Meghan and Harry!