Millennial Rail Cards Are Coming…

This is the best travel news we’ve heard all year...

If like us, the cost of one single train journey makes your jaw literally hit the floor – £50 plus to head out of London never feels justifiable – we’re betting you’ll enjoy this.

We’ve just heard that train travel is about to get a little bit cheaper. Sound good? It really is. It’s been announced that from December, Greater Anglia Railways is set to trial the ‘Millennial’ card.

According to Moneysavingexpert.com, the new discounted fare is aimed at 26 to 30-year-olds and is set to offer a third off most fares. Much like the 16-26 year-old Young Persons railcard – which scored us all some major discounts – this is set to be a total game-changer. So far, so good then.

It’s kicking off from December (just in time for all that festive travel) and for now it’s only available on Greater Anglia journeys. But, good news, it’s set to be rolled out nationally from early next year.

So, what’s new? Unlike your dogeared Young Persons travel card of yesteryear, this new version will be digital, meaning you’re unlikely to lose it/tear it/spill something on it, and it’ll probably be one less thing to worry about.

There’s 10,000 of them up for grabs, and it really couldn’t be easier to get in on the action. All you need to do is head to the app, sign up and keep those fingers crossed you’re one of the lucky 10,000. Easy. If not, you’re sure to get a second chance come 2018, as we predict this is going to go down a storm.

The new card has been introduced after recent research unsurprisingly highlighted that Millennials earn much less than their parents and grandparents, so this is a (rare) treat that we’re welcoming with open arms.

