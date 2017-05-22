Ibiza: Your Essential Guide To The White Isle

Warning: This may cause some serious #FOMO!

It may be known as the Party Capital of the World but despite what you think Ibiza isn’t all about all-night-raving and all-day-drinking (although that’s fun too, right?) From white sandy beaches and crystal clear waters to indulgent dining and bohemian boutiques there’s something for everyone on the white isle.

There’s a deeply spiritual side to Ibiza, which is likely to be the reason why it was the island of choice for many travelling hippies in the 1960s. Today you can still feel it and it’s all thanks to Es Vedra – a large mystical rock off the coast of Cala d’Hort which legends say has healing and supernatural powers. #Spooky!

Play (or rather dress) the part by visiting the famous hippy market in Es Canar or the numerous boho boutiques in Ibiza town. Emonk offers beautifully crafted leather and suede footwear adorned with embellishment, fringing and glitter that are ideal for any bohemian queen. If you want to update your beachwear wardrobe then head to Amanecer where you’ll find plenty of colourful basket beach bags, embroidered kaftans and beach-to-bar ready sandals.

As we wave goodbye to one legendary club we welcome in another and it’s set to be even better, bolder (and certainly louder) than its predecessor. Yep, we are of course talking about Hï Ibiza; the island’s latest super-club that’s located in the same site of the recently closed Space. Hï Ibiza, the new brainchild of the team who brought us Ushuaïa, opens it doors this summer season and after catching sight of the line-up for the opening party alone we think it’s fair to say we are pretty darn excited.

Hï Ibiza officially opens on 28th May.

Famous steak house, STK, opened its doors to its first Ibiza eatery last summer and attracted some of our fave A-listers including Nicole Scherzinger and Alicia Dixon. Celeb spotting is best served with a 350g sirloin and a side of Mac and cheese don’t ya know!

Had a little too much to drink the night before? Head to Passion cafe in San Jose for a healthy avo and egg based brunch and you’ll be straight back on the Cava in no time. We promise!

Save! Hostal Juanita, Ibiza town. (Rooms from €40 a night)

Don’t let the name ‘hostal’ fool you, Juanita is basically a hotel but with excellent rates and an even better location. Their roof top terrace is the perfect spot for a glass of wine whilst watching the sunset.

Spend! Ryan’s La Marina, Ibiza town (Rooms from €50 /£42 to €350 /£298 a night)

The newly refurbished Ryan’s La Marina is a boutique style hotel consisting of 49 rooms and its own tapas bar. Located in the lively port of Ibiza old town, the hotel is the ideal base for your vacay; a whole host of restaurants and bars are literally on the hotel’s doorstep whilst the 24-hour parties of Playa d’en Bossa are just a short taxi ride away.

Splurge! Ushuaïa Beach Club Hotel, Playa D’en Bossa (Double Superior rooms start from 220€ /£185 based on 2 people sharing)

With high-end prices you should expect high-end luxury and that’s exactly what you’ll get at Ushuaïa. Combining premium accommodation with world-class music the hotel boasts 417 rooms, 5 outstanding restaurants (including an oyster & caviar bar), a wellness studio, not to mention their famous open-air club nights hosted by superstar DJs such as David Guetta and Major Lazer.

Take the ferry from Ibiza Port to Formentera (a small island just a 35 minute boat ride away) to discover the crystal clear waters and white sandy beaches of Playa des ses Illetes and Cala Saona. However if you want to stay on the White Isle then take a drive south-west to Las Salinas: Here you’ll find ECC Beach (set up by the team behind London’s Experimental Cocktail Club.) Order an Old Cuban and watch the sunset; you won’t be disappointed.