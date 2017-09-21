Still not ready to wave goodbye to summer? Follow in the footsteps of LOOK Stylist, Sarah Barlow, and catch an extra dose of sun, sea & sand on the coast of Corfu.

The island of Corfu may be renowned for its party town of Kavos but there’s a lot more to this little Greek paradise than bars and booze cruises. From Instagrammable scenery to beaches fit for a Grecian goddess it’s not hard to see why Corfu has become a haven amongst holiday goers. But the best bit? With temperature remaining in the twenties even way into October it’s the perfect place if you’re looking to soak up the last of the summer sun.

Stay!

Don’t let the name fool you; The Marbella Beach Hotel is nowhere near the loud and large crowds of Spanish seaside resort, Marbella, but nestled within the peaceful coastline of eastern Corfu. Surrounded by olive groves and the crystal clear waters of the Ionian Sea it’s easy to see how this hotel has earned its title as a luxury 5-star resort. Ok so there’s little else in the immediate area but we can’t think of a reason why you’d ever want need to leave when you have access to three swimming pools, a private beach, a multitude of restaurants, a wellness spa plus a fitness studio and sports centre all within the hotel’s grounds. Impressive, right? Fancy upping your Instagram likes even more? Why not spend your stay in a junior suite with its very own private pool? You better get in there quick though; these rooms are (unsurprisingly) in very high demand.

Eat!

They’ll be no hungry tummies thanks to the Marbella’s choice of six on-site restaurants offering up the likes of authentic Mediterranean cuisine to American style Tex Mex. However no matter where you choose to eat, the country’s traditional culinary touches – we’re talking everything from creamy Greek yoghurt to zesty feta cheese – are never in short supply. Ultra spoiling is the hotel’s sea fronted restaurant, La Bussola. Yep, nothing says luxury quite like dining on delicious seafood dishes like lobster linguine, fresh grilled fish and a smoked trout salad whilst watching the sun set over the ocean.

(La Bussola offers all guests a five course set menu for 75 euros per person)

Explore!

You can’t come to Corfu without a visit to the island’s Old Town. Cheap coach trips run frequently from outside the Marbella hotel entrance and are just a thirty minute ride into the centre of town. Get lost exploring the old rustic buildings or hit the souvenir shops for some locally made olive oil, traditional honey based beauty products and, of course, bottles of Greece’s infamous alcoholic bevy, Oozo.

Play!

If relaxation is the name of your vacay game then treating yourself to some well deserved r&r couldn’t be easier thanks to the Marbella Corfu SPA. Try out their signature wellbeing massage: Designed to release pent up tensions, this individual treatment is tailored by the therapist to suit your specific needs.

Water babies rejoice; there’s a whole host of water based sports and activities waiting for you on the island. Scuba diving? Check! SUP boarding? Check! Sea canoeing? Check! Race you to the beach!

Visit www.marbella.gr for further information and bookings.