Vacay In Thailand The A-List Way (Without Breaking The Bank)

For luxury living without breaking the bank, South Thailand is where you should book RN





Want that adventurous Thailand backpacker experience but would prefer luxury Egyptian cotton sheets and an air-conditioned room rather than slumming it amongst the mosquitoes and cockroaches in a £7 per night hostel? We hear ya! With everything from elephant spotting excursions to relaxing spa treatments on offer the Sensimar by Tui Khao Lak resort and spa is where the two meet. Wake up to an all you can eat buffet breakfast and then explore the islands of Phi Phi Don and Phi Phi Leh by lunchtime. By day canoe around the caves and hidden lagoons surrounding James Bond Island and by night hit the beach bar for a Cosmo. Genius!

Top 5 To Tick Off Your Bucket List: For the Culture Vultures…

Visit the floating gypsy village of Koh Panyee. This 200-year-old community is built entirely on stilts that descend down into the sea (there’s even a floating football field, yep seriously!)

2. For the Sun Worshippers…

It was no accident Maya beach on Phi Phi Leh island was chosen as the exotic location for the cult movie The Beach; it is quite literally paradise. However unlike the film this beach is not exactly Thailand’s best-kept secret so get there early to ensure you get that Insta ready snap before all the tour groups arrive.

3. For the Water Babies…

Take a swim out from Bamboo Island for a spot of snorkeling; it’s one of the best places for spotting the beautiful inhabitants of the protected Andaman coral reef including Clownfish and Phantom Bannerfish.

4. For the Pampered Princesses…

Try a traditional Thai massage at the Sun Spa. You will be twisted and turned into positions you didn’t think were possible… so not particularly relaxing but hey, when in Rome Thailand.

5. For the Foodie Fans…

Whether you’re a spice addict or not, Smile restaurant in Khao Lak town will be your go-to thanks to their European meets traditional Thai menu. Try their signature massaman curry; you won’t be disappointed.