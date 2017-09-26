Think You Can’t Work The Opulent Bedroom Trend? Think Again…

10 images

Promotional feature with Dunelm

Need bedspiration? Look influencer Lilah Parsons styles up pieces from Dunelm’s Colonial Charm collection…

If your boudoir is in need of a style overhaul ahead of those cool autumn evenings, you really can’t beat luxe textures, gold accents and an opulent colour palette to bring a cosy richness into your sleep space. Look influencer and all-round style goddess Lilah Parsons had a chat with us about working this decadent trend into your home, using pieces from the fabulous Colonial Charm collection from Dunelm.

‘Colonial Charm’s rich, dark colours are SO on-trend right now,’ Lilah told us when styling the range. ‘I love mixing peacock blues with metallics and gorgeous, velvety textiles that have a really luxurious feel. It’s modern without being over the top.’

And Lilah, like us, is a great believer in a well-dressed bed, especially when the longer nights call for all things snuggly.

‘I dress my bed with plenty of cushions. In winter I’ll add in a cosy throw, and lots of fluffy pillows,’ Lilah revealed (a girl after our own hearts). ‘The bedroom is a great area to experiment with style. You can completely change the feel of the space by using unusual bedding, ornaments and soft furnishings.’

And Lilah’s favourite piece from the collection?

‘It has to be the gold bedside table. Place a fern underneath to give it a contemporary, fresh look. Colonial Charm also offers up some amazing, eye-catching ornaments (hello, gold peacocks!) that I like to arrange on the table top. All these quirky pieces make you feel as if you’ve collected them from exotic places!’

Here are some of Lilah’s exclusive picks from the Colonial Charm collection which can be found in one of Dunelm’s 162 stores, or shop the massive range online where you can also reserve and collect instore. Get ready for all the #bedroomgoals…