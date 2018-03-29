Who said Disney is just for kids?

We never grew out of our Disney obsessed phase and Primark has been adding fuel to the fire ever since its first collaboration with the fairy-tale factory.

Following on from the super successful Minnie & Mickey and Beauty & The Beast collections, Primark x Disney have collaborated once again to launch an Aladdin themed homeware range – meaning you can now own your very own flying carpet! And we mean, who doesn’t want that?

Double Bedding Set, £20, Primark

Primark and Disney have done it again, and we know you’ll be just as excited about this new range as we are. With prices starting at just £2.50, you will be able to transform your home into an Arabian nights paradise without having to live off beans on toast for a month.

SEE: Be Prepared To Want All Of Primark’s New Home Collection

Everyone grew up wishing they had their own magic Genie, didn’t they? Well this may be the closest we will ever get… Take a look at the full new range to see the lust worthy pieces that we think may even be cute enough to make Jafar smile! Our personal favourites include the Genie dressing gown, £16 and PJ set, £6, while the Jasmine tea-towels, £5 will brighten up your kitchen for spring.

PJ Set, £6, Primark

Dressing Gown, £16, Primark

Teapot, £10, Primark

If you are still suppressing your inner Disney obsession then take a look at the cutest magic lamp teapot (psst it’s only £10) but be quick – we expect this magic number to sell out faster than Genie could click his fingers!

Tea Towels, £5 for set, Primark

The whole range is in stores now. ‘Scuse us while we get a head start to the checkout. It’s a sure-fire sell-out gals.

By Lauren Cunningham