Be Prepared To Want All Of Primark’s New Home Collection

You probably think you don’t need another candle or picture frame, right? Wrong – enter Primark’s sparkly new homeware collection of dreams. Soz in advance.

We all know that we head to Primark for one thing, and come out with handfuls of brown paper bags filled with everything we didn’t know we 100% need. Yep, we’ve all been there.

Well, be prepared for this to happen immediately.

Lamp, £8. Vase, £3.

Everyone’s still obsessing over rose gold and marble, and the new drop is here to feed the addiction.

The fairy light lamp is the perfect addition to your bedroom, and it’s only £8! Add a single flower in the marble jar and you’ve got the perfect bedside table pairing. Dreamy.

Copper planter, £6. Cushion, £7.

Pile up these velvet geometric print cushions for instant #interiorinspo. There’s also dusty pink fluffy and sequin styles, too. We want all of them.

If like us you find houseplants a mare to look after, this little guy will save all the hassle of having to water and look fresh all year round.

Candle, £4. Picture frame, £4.

We all know there’s not anywhere in your home that doesn’t look better with more candles – so these chic candleholders are a must.

The whole collection is so gorge you’ll want to swap your weekly online shopping fix for a dash to Primark.

It’s all about minimal pieces that look way more luxe than their price tag. Basically, that’s how we want everything in our wardrobes to look, too.

‘Scuse us while we get a head start to the checkout. It’s a sure-fire sell-out gals.

By Harriet Davey