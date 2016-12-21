Must Have Accessories For NYE At Home

19 images

Celebrate the new year in style from the comfort of your lounge.

‘Tis the season to soiree, and decorating your festive home for New Year’s couldn’t be easier! Whether you’re having a family gathering or chilling with your gals, these NYE goodies might not save the mess but they will definitely have your home looking oh so Instagrammable.

Metallics are SO in RN not just in fashion, but also décor. Paperchase have the most gorgeous options for disposable dinnerware, with oh so seasonal and cute detailed plates. Team these beauties with some lavish silver porcelain-style cutlery from John Lewis and you’re set to produce a spread of dreams!

Balloons and confetti are an absolute must too! Urban Outfitters and Not On The High Street have your back for these with fun, glitzy accessories for your home. Accessorise your lounge with a set of giant gold ‘2017’ balloons and pick up a cute piñata for after dinner games!

Staying in is absolutely the new going out – Happy New Year Gals!

By Anna Ku