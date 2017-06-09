We’re Obsessed With This New Ikea Collection

Say hello to The STUNSIG collection, available from just £3!

If, like us, you love and rely upon Ikea for its super affordable, everyday homeware and lifestyle supplies – nothing brightens up your lounge quite like a cosy Ikea throw, statement cushion and colour-pop cacti. Their fun and fresh designs are just as loved as their plain no-frills bedsheets and dinnerware sets.

So, whilst we’re all about that minimal hygge life we were so exited to see Ikea’s latest collaboration, The STUNSIG. Created by artists and designers, this collection features bolder and more statement pieces than ever before: with fun patterns and prints across everything from quilt covers to boxes, and sketch books to trays. Everyday items have been given a fun overhaul thanks to this limited-edition line.

Created through Ikea’s collaboration with six artists and design teams The STUNSIG is guaranteed to make a statement, offering the opportunity to add a pop of colour and personality to even the most tired rooms. We love how you can easily mix-and-match the range to suit you and your style, with cartoons, edgy hand drawings and photography that all look as though you’ve sourced it from the coolest boutique.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

A few of our favourite designers and pieces include:

Pinar & Viola, based in Paris, this design duo are considered among today’s leaders in avant-garde image creation, working with brands that are the leaders in their lines of expertise. “We want people to feel excited and positive about the future, dare to trust the unknown, and see the beauty in diversity,” claims the duo.

Frédérique Vernillet’s ultra-realistic drawing style and her approach to updating more retro illustrations in a fresh and enchanting way. We love how she uses nature within her work to create enchanting and quirky pieces that “capture contrasts” so successfully.

Cushion cover, £6; Duvet Cover, from £25; Cup, £3

Tilde Bay‘s work reflects her day-to-day life and sees her creating everything from Lady Gaga approved dresses to photography and print work. Combing her talents across her subjects with her inspiration coming from “the whole world and my imagination as a potential workspace.”