Meet The Dunelm Homeware That’ll Shake Up Your Style

We’ve been crushing on mid-century modern homeware since forever, but the price tag on those Danish design icons wasn’t exactly purse-friendly. And y’know, then we’d have less to spend on new-season shoes… and bags… and clothes… well, you get the idea.

Fortunately, the team at Dunelm heard our prayers and delivered up the latest Elements interior collection – a fresh mix of sleek furniture and bright colour with mid-century mod influences in all the right places. We haven’t even told you the best bit. It’s all super-affordable (prices start at £3!) and super-stylish.

The new collection taps into all the on-trend colours: indigo blue, warm reds and must-have mustard, as well as soothing, cool grey. So it’s easy to mix and match to suit your style. Element’s statement accessories will liven up any room, with retro block-colour cushions, chunky knitted throws, a cute ceramic ornament for holding jewellery and covetable candles alongside all the essentials.

We know you’ll be absolutely spoilt for choice, so Look influencer Lilah Parsons has picked out some of her favourite pieces to give any room an easy style overhaul – without crunching your bank balance.

“The range has a real Scandi feel I absolutely love,” Lilah told us. “The contrast between the light wood accents and the rich colours across cushions and throws looks effortlessly stylish. I love a pom-pom detail, too. They’re fun and make any room cosy. Also anything in that rich mustard hue. I’m learning to embrace a bit of colour, and I think these pieces are beautiful.”

With Elements you can deck out your lounge and your bedroom with fab design-led buys that look as if they’ve come from a high-end showroom. So, really, what are you waiting for? See you in store!